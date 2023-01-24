LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
Frenship ISD announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday, as did Lubbock Cooper ISD. See more delays below.
Schools: Wednesday
- Abernathy ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only
- Denver City ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM
- Floydada ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses on pavement only
- Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay
- Idalou ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Kress ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 AM; Staff Report at 9:45 AM
- Lubbock Cooper ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only
- Lubbock ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Meadow ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- New Deal ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only
- Ralls ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Roosevelt ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Shallowater ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only
- Southcrest Christian School: 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM
- Southland ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center: Opens at 10:00 AM
Government/Other: Wednesday
- Lubbock County Courthouse: Opens at 9:00 AM
- Texas Tech Physicians and TTUHSC clinics: Opens at 10:00 AM
Daycare Facilities: Wednesday
- Belle’s & Beau’s Childcare Center: Begins at 10:00 AM
- Elite Learning Academy I & II: Begins at 10:00 AM
- Shelby and Friends Childcare Center: Begins at 9:00 AM
- Starting Lawn Learning Center: Begins at 9:00 AM