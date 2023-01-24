LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.

Frenship ISD announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday, as did Lubbock Cooper ISD. See more delays below.

Schools: Wednesday

Abernathy ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Denver City ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM

Floydada ISD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses on pavement only

Frenship ISD: Two-hour delay

Idalou ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Kress ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Lubbock Autism Academy: Begins at 10:00 AM; Staff Report at 9:45 AM

Lubbock Cooper ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only

Lubbock ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late

Meadow ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

New Deal ISD: 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only

Ralls ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Roosevelt ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only

Shallowater ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Southcrest Christian School: 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM

Southland ISD: Begins at 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center: Opens at 10:00 AM

Government/Other: Wednesday

Lubbock County Courthouse: Opens at 9:00 AM

Texas Tech Physicians and TTUHSC clinics: Opens at 10:00 AM

Daycare Facilities: Wednesday