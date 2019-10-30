Weather related announcements for Wednesday, October 30

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, October 30, 2019.



Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288. Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the list. There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Other Announcements:

Kingdom Come Ministries’ ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Stubbs Park has been canceled for Wednesday evening.

Related Content:

– EverythingLubbock.com Winter Weather Resource Center

– EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar

– KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab

– KLBK First Warning Weather Center