SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Abraham Herrera, 48, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash along Highway 84 northwest of Shallowater.

DPS said Herrera was driving east near the roadside park when “due to inclement weather and water on the roadway” he lost control of his 2019 Peterbilt truck. DPS said the truck went off the roadway to the right and rolled. DPS said Herrera was not wearing a seat belt.

The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m.