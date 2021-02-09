Webb to resign from Lubbock ISD School Board, leaves vacancy board must fill

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ben Webb, Lubbock Independent School Board trustee representing District 3, announced Tuesday he would resign from his position at the end of February.

On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court appointed Webb to replace Judge Ann Marie Caruth on the county’s Court-at-Law #3. Texas state law prohibits an individual to hold multiple elected positions simultaneously.

“It’s a little bittersweet because it’s a great position, and I really love the people over there,” said Webb. “I really value the time and the work we’re doing because it’s important for the community.”

According to Webb, once he resigns, the board will open applications to the public to fill his position and select a final candidate. Webb said the replacement chosen would finish his term that expires in 2022.

“I would say the school board ignited my desire to serve the public,” said Webb. “It’s a role I took great pride in representing our district and representing Lubbock Independent School District.”

District 3 consists of south-central Lubbock, including the areas south of Loop 289 to 98th St.