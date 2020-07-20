Wedding and event planning business adjust to Covid-19

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Lubbock businesses like bridal shops and catering companies have been completely uprooted by Covid-19. On Monday, business owners shared with us how they have taken measures to stay afloat during these challenging times.

Event planners everywhere had to significantly adjust how they conduct business since the pandemic hit. Brides had to completely restructure how they want their wedding to look and who they want to be there, while prom and bridal stores have switched primarily to appointment only business.

Catering companies have also taken a hit. Lubbock companies like Heart and Soul catering have relied largely on college and high school events for a significant amount of their business over the years. Now, with those cancelled, they’ve been trying to stay in business by selling, smaller more restaurant style meals.

While many places learned to adapt to this new normal, the shift has not been easy.

Bridal shops like Bella’s Bridal and Prom aren’t considered essential. They still had to pay rent and keep the electricity on at their store despite their limited business. Cancellations of weddings and proms were a major obstacle to recover from.

Bella’s bridal and prom shop is open by appointment only to cut costs of having the store open for regular hours.

