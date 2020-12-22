Wednesday is the last night to visit the drive-thru Santa Land

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

There’s still time to visit before Christmas! Santa Land is open through Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. nightly. This year marks the 64th anniversary of Santa Land, and Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event as a drive-thru. Admission is free and make sure to tune into radio station 1370 AM while you pass by the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa Claus.

Make sure to check the updated map on our website. The line to Santa Land forms south on MLK Jr. Blvd. and continues west on E. Broadway.

