Weekend intersection lane closures at 50th Street & University Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Sunday, October 3, 2021, the City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department will make repairs to a water main line in the intersection of 50th Street and University Avenue. Traffic control will be set up Saturday afternoon in preparation for the repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane on 50th Street. Northbound and southbound traffic on University Avenue will have to turn right.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in the work zone, and if all possible avoid this intersection.

Water repairs and street repairs should be finished, and the intersection reopened by Wednesday, October 6, weather permitting.

