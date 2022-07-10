LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck went into the median of Highway 62 near Idalou “for unknown reasons” leading to a deadly crash Saturday morning.

DPS said Ricky Leon Schoonover, 62, of Slaton, “traveled into the center median, overcorrected and went into a side skid back across the westbound lanes of US 62 and into the north barrow ditch.”

The pickup truck then rolled over.

Schoonover was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, DPS said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The time of the crash was 10:41 a.m., and conditions were cloudy and dry.

SPECIAL NOTE: A crash summary from DPS said the location was west of Idalou. Our previous coverage indicated it was east of Idalou near the city cemetery. We will request clarification from DPS.