Weekend rains bring risk of flooding, and hail in Lubbock, South Plains

The forecast as of Thursday — subject to change as we get closer to the weather event (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Flooding rains and hail are in the forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains for the weekend. KAMC Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts said the weather event begins Friday night with a few thunderstorms and then continues through Monday with a series of storms.

“It’s a very rare set up for the month of June,” Roberts said. For several years, Lubbock and the South Plains had below-average rain in June.

“Now, all of the sudden, nature wants to make it all up in one year,” Roberts said. “This is a game changer.”

The forecast, as of Thursday, called for a total of 2.49 inches of rain over the course of four days in Lubbock. Roberts said there will be “thunderstorm after thunderstorm” on Saturday.

On Saturday, there is a risk of 1.5 hail and winds of 65 miles per hour. The forecast for Sunday calls for hail of 1 inch.

Roberts said there could be crop damage, property damage and “urban flooding for sure.”