Weekend warriors buy basic needs for nearly 100 Lubbockites, out of their own pockets during pandemic

The pandemic has left many in Lubbock without things like food, water and toiletries.

Back in March, Lubbock resident Phyllis Gant saw seniors having difficulty getting basic needs, she decided to do something about it. She purchased the goods with her own resources, and as word spread other folks joined in.

Now every weekend, she and others meet to purchase and deliver the goods to not only seniors, but dozens of youth as well. Some Lubbock organizations have joined in to donate, like 100 Black Men of West Texas and United Supermarkets.

As the pandemic grows in Lubbock and across the country, this group of caring citizens need your help to continue helping those in need. Reach out to Phyllis directly by calling 940-444-4468 or send a donation via CashApp to $PhyllisGambles17. Donations can also be mailed to: PO Box 92, Abernathy Tx 79311.

For more details, watch the video above.