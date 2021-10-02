Weeks Hall renovation receives 2021 Best Project Award from ENR Texas & Louisiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s newly renovated Weeks Hall recently received the 2021 Award of Merit in Higher Education/Research from Engineering News-Record (ENR) Texas & Louisiana, a publication that provides engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals use. Weeks Hall’s renovations were conceived by architecture firm Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. The firm submitted the Weeks Hall project for the ENR Texas & Louisiana awards.

“What an honor to receive the 2021 Award of Merit in Higher Education and Research from Engineering News Record,” said Sean Childers, assistant vice president for Texas Tech’s Operations Division. “Our appreciation goes out to our design partners, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, for submitting the project to be considered for the award. This was an exciting project, bringing life back to a vacated building at the entrance of the campus along with providing much-needed office space designed and built in an open-concept format.

“The project overall not only enhances the aesthetics of the campus but provides new and updated accommodations for the occupants. Thank you to Facilities Planning & Construction and all our partners that contributed to this project. It was truly a team effort.”

Weeks Hall was a former women’s residence hall and is located at the campus’s main entrance at Broadway and University Avenue. It underwent a $24.5 million renovation to revitalize the 67,234-square-foot space. Originally constructed in 1957, it was named in honor of Margaret Watson Weeks, one of four founding deans of Texas Technological College in 1925. Weeks led the School of Home Economics from 1925-1950.

The revived Weeks Hall is vital to the campus core and provides much-needed additional space. It now serves many of the university’s organizations, including the TECHniques Center, the Graduate Center, both campus writing centers, the Army ROTC and classrooms for the College of Human Sciences.

Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services (SDS) occupies the entire first floor of the hall, which features quiet areas so students can study free from distractions.

Additionally, the space has been upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) codes and features a chilled-beam cooling system. The building also is listed on the Texas Historical Record.

ENR Texas & Louisiana will host an award ceremony honoring recipients in Houston this December.

