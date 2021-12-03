“Weird Al” Yankovic bringing tour to Buddy Holly Hall Sept. 2022

Lubbock, TX – Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with Special Guest: Emo Philips, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio

albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same.

Rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans.



“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. He is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G. On August 27, 2018, Weird Al was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Legendary comedian Emo Philips has performed over 7000 stand-up comedy shows across the globe, including a two-week theater run in London’s West End. Career highlights include his acclaimed comedy album E=MO Squared and the hour-long HBO special Emo Philips Live at the Hasty Pudding Theatre. Emo is especially proud, however, of when he got to demonstrate the proper use of a table saw to Weird Al in the film UHF.



Tickets for “Weird Al” Yankovic – The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised

Vanity Tour go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $35 to $70 plus taxes and fees. Limited VIP tickets are available. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1, or at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock, Texas 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and during performances.



All dates for “Weird Al” Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised

Vanity Tour are listed at www.weirdal.com.