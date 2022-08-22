LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend.

Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches.

The heaviest rainfall amounts were reported in Cottle County (five to seven inches) and Lamb County (four to five inches).

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport officially recorded 0.81 inches of rainfall since Friday (none on Friday, 0.57 inches on Saturday, 0.09 inches on Sunday and 0.15 inches as of noon Monday).

(Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)

Here’s a rundown of the rainfall amounts reported from Friday through midday on Monday from the West Texas Mesonet sites:

Abernathy — 1.31

Aiken — 1.62

Amherst — 4.77

Anton — 0.78

Brownfield — 0.70

Caprock Canyons State Park — 2.71

Childress — 2.24

Denver City — 1.43

Dimmitt — 1.76

Dora — 1.20

Earth — 2.54

Estelline — 2.12

Floydada — 1.12

Fluvanna — 3.31

Friona — 1.74

Gail — 2.86

Graham — 1.06

Guthrie — 1.68

Hackberry — 6.81

Happy — 1.23

Hart — 3.04

Hobbs — 1.42

Jayton — 1.49

Lake Alan Henry — 4.89

Lamesa — 1.38

Lesley — 1.45

Levelland — 0.36

McAdoo — 1.87

Memphis — 1.77

Morton — 1.61

Muleshoe — 1.91

New Deal — 0.72

New Home — 0.50

Northfield — 2.15

NW Lubbock — 1.26

O’Donnell — 0.94

Olton — 4.63

Paducah — 5.13

Plains — 0.67

Plainview — 1.96

Post — 1.10

Ralls — 2.07

Reese Center — 0.93

Roaring Springs — 2.31

Seagraves — 0.54

Seminole — 0.84

Slaton — 1.09

Smyer — 0.41

Snyder — 3.62

Snyder SSW — 3.05

South Plains — 2.27

SE Lubbock — 0.41

Spur –1.82

Sundown — 0.38

Tahoka — 1.00

Tatum — 0.58

Tulia — 2.40

Turkey — 2.28

Vigo Park — 1.72

Welch — 1.85

White River Lake –1.42

Wolfforth — 0.58

Flooding issues were reported in several areas.

According to NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, every county in the South Plains and the Rolling Plains received some rainfall (though amounts varied) over the past week.

Accumulated rainfall Monday, August 15 to Monday, August 21

(Source: NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service)

Here’s a look at the area lake levels reported on Monday, August 22:

Lake Alan Henry – 76.6% Full

Lake J.B Thomas – 28.1% Full

White River Lake – 13.1% Full

Lake Mackenzie – 6.6% Full

Lake Meredith – 31.6% Full

Severe to exceptional drought conditions remain in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

An update to the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday, which will reflect the impact made by the recent rains.