Well-known Brownfield peanut farmer dies at 60, COVID-19 complications

BROWNFIELD, Texas – On Friday, Tony Lee Dill, a well-known peanut farmer from Brownfield and president of the Western Peanut Farmers Association, died at the age of 60 in a Lubbock hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Representative Jodey Arrington said in a tweet Tuesday that Tony was a tireless advocate for farmers and that his heart mourns, along with many in West Texas at his passing.

“He personified West Texas as well as anyone I knew – honest, humble, hardworking and dedicated to his family and country,” Arrington tweeted. “Tony made my job easier and more enjoyable. I will miss him dearly.”

As of Tuesday, scheduled funeral services are pending.

