Well-known Lubbock doctor battling COVID-19, critically ill TCEP says

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas College of Emergency Physicians confirmed by a statement posted on its social media Thursday that one of their own doctors was battling COVID-19.

I am deeply saddened and concerned to report that one of our own is currently in the ICU on a ventilator battling Covid-19. Dr. Juan Fitz has been a member of ACEP/TCEP for 33 years and has served as an emergency physician in West Texas since the early days of our specialty. Additionally, Juan has represented TCEP on the American College of Emergency Physicians Council for many years. On a personal note, I consider Juan to be both a colleague and a friend who I always look forward to seeing every year at ACEP Council and other meetings. Please keep Juan in your thoughts and prayers as he continues his fight.

Robert Hancock, DO, FACEP

President, TCEP

