Wells Fargo warns of caller spoofing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Wells Fargo warned customers of a number spoofing scam.
Wells Fargo said some customers were receiving calls from a Wells Fargo phone number (1-800-247-9215) offering opportunities to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate.
Wells Fargo said the callers were posing as employees and phishing for confidential personal information.
According to Wells Fargo, this appeared to be a spoofing technique that causes a caller ID to display contact information that is familiar to the customer.
Wells Fargo stated they will never ask for the customer’s password, or direct the customer to a site that is not wellsfargo.com. If customers receive a phone call requesting sensitive information, they should not respond, and disconnect.