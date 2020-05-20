Wells Fargo warns of caller spoofing

FILE – In this April 3 2020 file photo, customers, some wearing face masks, line up outside a Wells Fargo branch in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve is lifting its lending restrictions on Wells Fargo, Wednesday, April 8, to allow it to make more loans that fall under the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program and the Fed’s upcoming own small business lending program. The Fed has had Wells under a tight leash due to the bank’s prior scandalous behavior, including the opening of millions of fake accounts (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Wells Fargo warned customers of a number spoofing scam.

Wells Fargo said some customers were receiving calls from a Wells Fargo phone number (1-800-247-9215) offering opportunities to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate.

Wells Fargo said the callers were posing as employees and phishing for confidential personal information.

According to Wells Fargo, this appeared to be a spoofing technique that causes a caller ID to display contact information that is familiar to the customer.

Wells Fargo stated they will never ask for the customer’s password, or direct the customer to a site that is not wellsfargo.com. If customers receive a phone call requesting sensitive information, they should not respond, and disconnect.