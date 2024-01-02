LUBBOCK, Texas – After nearly seven decades of playing across the interstate from each other, the MLK and Northwest Little Leagues are becoming one. They’ll now be known as the Northeast Little League.

“We’re back and we’re ready,” said Anna Felix, president of the Northeast Little League.

Over the past few years, both leagues have struggled to get enough players and volunteers on board.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Felix said.

Dr. Joshua Hill, coaching coordinator for the Northeast Little League, said he believes unifying the leagues will lead to more players, competition and opportunities.

“We’re just trying to keep Little League baseball going in North and East Lubbock for our community and our kids,” Hill said.

According to The Aspen Institute, the number of kids ages 6-12 playing baseball dropped 20% between 2019 and 2022. Hill said that sharp decline has been very apparent for little leaguers in the northeast part of town.

“We had a lack of coaches, volunteers and players, but no lack of enjoyment of baseball,” Hill said. “Now, we’re trying to put all those things together and make it just as good as it was whenever we were younger.”

Hill played in the MLK league from ages 3-12. Fast forward, he’s now coaching and watching his two kids do what he loved when he was their age.

“There’s nothing better than that,” Hill said. “Not only to see my children, but other kids growing and loving baseball.”

To keep the new coed league afloat, Felix said they need more volunteers.

“There’s a lot of people that we need to make the board and the league successful,” Felix said. “I stepped up, worked on the fields, did concession stands, and helped wherever I was needed. That’s what we need is more people to step up and help so we have a place for our children to play.”

The Northeast Little League is striving to register 400 players ages 4-14 and 30 coaches for its six divisions. Hill said that goal is now easier to hit because of the decision to combine forces.

“I don’t think there’s a shortage of kids that want to play baseball,” Hill said. “It’s just a matter of us putting time into the community and the community trusting us with their kids and everybody coming out to support Little League Baseball and benefit from it.”

Registration for the Northeast Little League just is open and will go through Feb. 16. You can sign your child up on the league’s website. The season will start March 1 and end on July 30.

You do have to live in northeast Lubbock to be a part of the Northeast Little League, but there are other leagues across town. To find out which league to register your child for, use the Little League® League Finder Tool.

To learn more about the Northeast Little League, check out their Facebook page or send them an email.