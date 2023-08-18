FLOYDADA, Texas — In 2013, Beth Logsdon and Matthew Nix became mutual friends while teaching at Floydada High School. Logsdon said the two weren’t super close, but that changed when Nix was in need of a kidney donor.

The Beginning

Logsdon’s husband worked as a coach with Nix at Floydada High School. Following the end of the 2013-14 school year, Nix moved to Memphis after he accepted a job as a coach and teacher.

The two later became friends on Facebook; however, the two never popped up on each other’s radar, according to Logsdon.

Logsdon said she didn’t start paying attention to Nix’s page until she noticed a post about needing a kidney donor. Nix told EverythingLubbock.com he was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 9, and diabetes “wears down on the kidney.” After going into organ failure, Nix was forced to start dialysis. Nix said he was on dialysis for three years until he received his kidney.

Nix told EverythingLubbock.com he was put on the transplant list after going into kidney failure in February 2020, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in February 2021, Nix said he received a call about a matching kidney coming from Georgia. However, Nix hit a roadblock.

“My wife and I got in the car and left Memphis. [We] drove the five hours and got [to Dallas] and then I actually tested positive for COVID,” Nix said.

Nix told EverythingLubbock.com he had never felt and sick and called the moment “devastating.”

“It was like [being on] top of the world and … let’s get a kidney. Let’s start this,” Nix said. “You know, people refer to it as ‘a second life,’ then it was kind of down back to the bottom.”

Transplant Process

According to Logsdon, she saw Nix’s Facebook post asking for people to get tested and she messaged him through Facebook Messenger.

“I really feel like I should do this. I don’t know if it’ll work out. But I want to at least try. So, I messaged him, and then we, he gave me the info to even apply,” Logsdon said.

What followed was a lot of medical testing to see if Logsdon was a match, some done in Lubbock while others took place in Dallas.

Logsdon went through a 24-hour urine test, a stress test, an EKG and multiple blood tests. She later met with the transplant team which included a nephrologist, the surgeon and a social worker. She was also required to lose 9 pounds to perfect her Body Mass Index.

Since Nix and Logsdon are both teachers, the two hope to have the transplant completed in May or early June so they could have summer break to recover. However, the procedure took place on Monday, July 24.

Worst Day, Best Day

Nix spoke to EverythingLubbock.com roughly three weeks post-op and said he could feel a difference “immediately.”

“My probably worst day, now is better than my best day was on dialysis,” Nix said. He also said he has remained in the Dallas area for six weeks.

When Nix returns to his home in Memphis, he will be able to resume coaching and teaching at Memphis ISD. As for Logsdon, she returned home earlier this week and went back to her job as a teacher at Floydada High School.

“I went to work, because we were starting teacher professional development [to get] ready for school. And the first couple of days, I was really tired.”

In the weeks since the surgery, Nix and Logsdon have kept in constant contact.

“We’re best friends now,” Logsdon said. “I’m still texting him, ‘Hey, how are your labs today?’… ‘Did [your] kids have a good day?'”

Logsdon and Nix said they hope to get each other’s families together in the near future to officially meet.