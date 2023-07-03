LUBBOCK, Texas — The Fourth of July is a celebration many Americans look forward to all year. Sadly, with the holiday, there’s typically an increase in drunk drivers.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 538 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend in 2021. Of those deadly crashes, 39% involved alcohol, according to the NHTSA. In Texas, it’s no different. The state’s drunk driving deaths increased again last year as well.

If you plan to drink for the holiday, be sure you have a safe ride home, so that you don’t get behind the wheel if you’re drinking.

“It’s almost like we’re unofficial first responders, because immediately when you need a ride, or you need something, who do you call?” said Keith Ramirez, a Lubbock Rideshare driver. “You Uber. Uber’s another four-letter word for help, the way I look at it.”

Independence Day brings pool parties, barbeques, and fireworks. Unfortunately, authorities said it can be one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk driving crashes.

“Once you get behind that wheel, you’re driving a weapon, and you’re going to hurt somebody irreparably,” Ramirez said. “You don’t want to end up with the big bill or that one unwanted phone call to your parents, just because you didn’t want to get an Uber.”

Ramirez has worked on July 4th as an Uber driver for the last few years and plans on doing so again this year. He said normally, a lot more rideshare drivers work holidays because of the increase in pay from price surges.

“It’s big money quick,” Ramirez said. “There will probably be more drivers on hand than there normally are on usual workdays, so don’t use that excuse. We’re out there.”

Chance Bilbrey has also taken one for the team by being an Uber driver on Independence Day.

“It is usually a pretty busy day start to finish with all the festivities, people going to the parade and then to fireworks later on,” Bilbrey said.

Bilbrey admitted it wasn’t an easy task, but he said it was well worth it.

“Don’t get discouraged when somebody gets sick,” Bilbrey said. “You could potentially save somebody’s life. Drinking and driving, from experience, is not a good thing. I know people that are permanently disabled because they were hit by drunk drivers.”

Ramirez said spending the money on a rideshare service is a lot cheaper than a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge, or even worse, the loss of a life.

“All you got to do is whip out your app and say let me get picked up, but some would rather take the chance,” Ramirez said. Get a $10,000 fine instead of spending $7 and giving a driver a $3 tip.”

It is not about the money for Ramirez. He said he’s just hoping he can help prevent this year’s festivities from taking tragic turns on our roads.

“There are sometimes that you get into sticky situations where you have to drive 30 minutes outside of town to go pick somebody up, they’re out there partying, or whatever,” Ramirez said. “The satisfaction of it is that you get the call, you get to save someone. They’re calling for help, and you get to be the one that brings them home.”

The Texas Department of Transportation said definitely enjoy the holiday but be sure to do so responsibly. If you plan on drinking, do not get behind the wheel. TxDOT recommended riding with a sober friend or family member or using a rideshare app so that everyone can get home safely.