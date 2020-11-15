West Avenue Bungalow Beautification Project ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 18

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Nutrien Ag Solutions will be joined with Watco Railroad Companies, Lubbock & Western Railway along with Keep Levelland Beautiful to commemorate the completion of the West Avenue Bungalow Beautification Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at West Avenue and Highway 114. The dedication will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Railroad bungalows, also known as switch boxes, located on Highway 114 in Levelland are being wrapped with artwork depicting the area. Themes for each bungalow include oil, soil, education and the City of Mosaics. Bungalows are the housing units for signals and communication computers that control switches, crossings, and other such controls, relaying information to the rail traffic control. Artwork was developed and donated by Nicole Campbell with Smith South Plains.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail business of Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. The brand was established in 2018 after Nutrien was formed through the merger of PotashCorp and Agrium. They provide full acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1700 global locations.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life.

