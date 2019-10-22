West Texans giving back: Woman receives $10,000 roof after devastating fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock family is getting back on their feet after a local business donated a $10,000 roof, in the wake of a fire that nearly destroyed their home.

Cydni Fitzwater said she and her grandson were left temporarily homeless in January after a heat lamp caught fire.

“My heart just dropped into my stomach,” Fitzwater said. “I knew my grandson was not inside, but my dogs those are my babies, and they were still there.”

One of Fitzwater’s dogs died in the fire, her furniture was destroyed, and her home was deemed unlivable, she said.

However, Kincaid Roofing heard of Fitzwater’s plight and donated both the roof, and the manpower to install it.

“I’m just happy that we were able to track her down, and give her a little help,” said Brandi Hickson, Production Manager, Kincaid Roofing. “She’s had a lot of extenuating circumstances, and if we can get her back in her house, then we would really like to be able to do that.”

