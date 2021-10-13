West Texas BBQ getting attention from all across the state

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Texas Monthly hosted their Barbecue Fest this year a little differently by taking it on the road. The Hub City’s treasured Evie Mae’s BBQ was chosen as one of the hotspots. Evie Mae’s Owner Arnis Robbins said it was a pleasure to have fellow BBQ lovers in his restaurant.

“It’s obviously a huge honor. We’re proud of the region and the way barbecue is kind of growing here,” Robbins said. “There has been kind of a barbecue renaissance in West Texas the last 6 or 7 years and we’re proud and thankful to be a part of it.”

Isaac and his wife, Ashley Arellano, came in from Slaton to participate in the smoke off. Arellano said it’s less like a competition and more like a gathering amongst a brotherhood.

“The welcoming is overwhelming. It’s like going to a family reunion when you do things like this,” Isaac said.

Texas Monthly’s annual event allows travelers to explore the state and sample some of Texas’ best. Texas Monthly is set to release it’s top 50 list which only comes out every four years. Tyler’s BBQ’s Rachel Frazer, in town from Amarillo, said it’s not about who makes the final cut.

“It’s not about this restaurant against this restaurant even though everyone wants to be on the list, it’s one big family,” Frazer said.

Tyler’s BBQ’s owner, Tyler Frazer said those in the barbecue business are a part of a tight community. They simply love what they do.

“It’s more like a brotherhood. We’re closer to the other barbecue than most restaurant type people,” Tyler said, “because we all have the same job. And we have a nice little network of friends all over the state.”