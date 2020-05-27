West Texas Chevy Dealers hosting Virtual Food Drive to benefit SPFB

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank:

The West Texas Chevy Dealers have agreed to take action this summer by hosting a virtual food drive as well as challenging the community to match their sponsorship of $10,000 as a Cornerstone Partner of the South Plains Food Bank.

Across the South Plains, more than 96,000 people struggle with hunger. More than 26,000 are children. During the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, more families have been affected with school closings and losing job security. The West Texas Chevy Dealers are giving the community an opportunity to help ease the need a bit this summer through their virtual food drive.

“It’s incredible,” David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank said. “Through these uncertain times, Summer was looking to be a tough time to get through but now, the food bank is getting a little assistance to help. We are beyond grateful to West Texas Chevy Dealers for stepping up and hosting a month long food drive and asking the community to join them in this effort. This makes me proud to be a West Texan.”

South Plains Food Bank is looking ahead to moving through the summer months with continued support from partners like West Texas Chevy Dealers.

“We love working with the food bank because it helps families and people in need, not only in Lubbock, but the surrounding West Texas area that we serve. Nobody should go without food and that’s what we are trying to prevent.” David Zwiacher, Member of the West Texas Chevy Dealers.

The West Texas Chevy Dealers Virtual Food Drive can be found at www.spfb.org/westtexaschevydealers and also on our homepage.

