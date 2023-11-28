LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains premiere adult community choir, Lubbock Chorale, will collaborate with the West Texas Children’s Chorus to present “Hometown Holiday” on December 9 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

The concert will be the Chorale’s final concert for the fall 2023 season and will feature a diverse selection of traditional Christmas and holiday music. The Chorus will sing music from Mariah Carey, Dan Forrest and John Williams under the direction of Dr. Susan Brumfield. The West Texas Children’s Chorus will also perform some of their own selections along with The Lubbock Chorale.

Adult tickets are $15 and children under 12 will get free admission. Group tickets are also available for a discount. Tickets can be purchased online here.