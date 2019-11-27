West Texas Endurance to host 8th Annual Carol of Lights Run at Texas Tech

Bradley Whitworth, West Texas Endurance team member, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 8th Annual Carol of Lights Run at Texas Tech.

The event is scheduled for Sunday December 8 at 6:45 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy the spirit of the season with the family-friendly event with more than 25,000 colored lights that illuminate many buildings on campus.



The longer course (5K) will have runners enjoying a lap through Jones AT&T Stadium! Carolers will entertain the runners along the course.

After crossing the finish line, all runners will enjoy hot chocolate that will provide a warm treat on a cold winter’s night.



Register online by November 29 to be guaranteed a race shirt.

Race Packet Pickup is mandatory: December 7th at Cardinal’s Sports Center located on 6524 Slide Rd.

(Information courtesy West Texas Endurance.)