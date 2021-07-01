West Texas family hosts BBQ cook-off in honor of newlywed slain by husband

The Combs family is hosting the 7th annual Holly’s Hope “No More Fears No More Tears” BBQ cook-off, in honor of Holly, who was murdered by her husband of seven weeks in October 2014.

The IBCA sanctioned cook-off is happening July 9 -10 at Patterson Park in Wolfforth, and offers the winner a chance to qualify for the Texas state championship. There will be a live auction, raffle tickets, a food stand and live music.

All proceeds go toward the Holly’s Hope scholarship fund, Women’s Protective Services and other non-profits. This year’s proceeds also go to support suicide prevention in honor of the Terry Hale family.

For questions or to become a sponsor, call Chip Combs at 806-773-4603 or Alice Combs at 806-549-7083.

Sign up or donations can be made via Venmo at Alice-Combs2.