ANTON, Texas— Anton High School Football Coach Matthew Hoover passed away on Saturday, November 12, according to an official statement from Anton ISD Superintendent, John York.

According to the press release, Coach Hoover was found unresponsive in his home. A Crisis Counseling team will be on Anton High School’s campus on Monday, November 14 to assist students with the loss.

Read Anton ISD Superintendent John York’s official statement below:

It is with great sadness that I share with you that earlier today, Saturday November 12, Coach Matthew Hoover was found unresponsive at his home here in Anton. We will all feel the impact of his passing.

Coach Hoover was a valued member of Anton ISD and of the Anton community and will be truly missed.

We will have a Crisis Counseling team on campus Monday morning to help support our students and staff. Please reach out if you want someone to talk to during this time.



