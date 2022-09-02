Image of Dalhart and Sundown football players praying for injured player courtesy of Sundown Roughnecks facebook page.

DALHART, Texas— A Dalhart High School student was taken to an Intensive Care Unit in Lubbock after sustaining a head injury, according to a social media post from the Dalhart Golden Wolves Football team.

Dalhart sophomore, Yahir Cancino, was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt

According to a press release from Dalhart Independent School District, Yahir was airlifted to Lubbock after he lost conciseness during the game. As of Friday afternoon, he was in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Sundown took to social media express their support for Yahir and his family.

“Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart JV football player, was sent to the hospital during the game and needs prayers, love and support. The community of Sundown lifts up our neighbors from Dalhart at this time,” the social media post said. Sundown has also cancelled Friday night’s Varsity football game out of respect.

In a Facebook post from Yahir’s mother, she said Yahir “isn’t doing very well.”

Dalhart ISD Superintendent said a vigil was scheduled to take place at the Dalhart High School’s football field on Friday night.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the school district and others for further updates on Yahir’s condition.