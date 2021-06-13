West Texas healthcare & mental healthcare volunteers needed to support Red Cross disaster relief

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas South Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross:

Experts say we are in for a busy Hurricane season this summer and the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help in our community.

While north Texas will likely not be directly impacted, it serves as an evacuation point for those seeking refuge from the storms. Volunteers are needed to support local in-person and virtual operations. Local volunteers may assist with hurricane evacuees or support local emergencies like home fires or other disasters. Additional opportunities exist for those interested in deploying to the areas affected.

“Last year we had to adapt to working during a pandemic, which helped us to explore more virtual opportunities. Now, as things begin opening back up, we are able to offer both virtual and in-person opportunities, with flexible hours, enabling volunteers to support where they feel most comfortable,” said Kiley Murray, interim executive director, American Red Cross serving the Texas South Plains. “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community by training now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answering the call to help when our community needs you most.”

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

IMMEDIATELY OPEN VOLUNTEER POSITIONS

HEALTH SERVICES AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT

If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed to help assess people’s physical and mental health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. Volunteers are needed to provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. Tasks may include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment, or consumable medical supplies.

CASEWORK AND RECOVERY TEAM MEMBERS

Caseworkers serve people who have either been affected by a recent disaster (including home fires) or who are members of our armed forces. Through virtual means, our team regularly follows-up with those who need assistance to provide the resources and support needed as they navigate their path toward wholeness.

DISASTER RESPONSE TEAM MEMBERS

Disaster Action Teams (DAT) provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly house fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. DAT Members participate in all DAT program support and capacity building activities necessary to ensure effective service delivery during a DAT response.

REGISTER NOW TO VOLUNTEER

Join the American Red Cross to support your community, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or e-mail volunteerNTX@redcross.org to learn more and register.

The American Red Cross is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety. As such, we have updated our COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with CDC guidelines and OSHA direction, which includes previously restricted face-to-face interactions. Read more about the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals here.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

