West Texas Latino Artist Art Show & Día de Los Muertos Celebración on Sunday, November 4

Los Hermanos Familia, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening families, building community, will host the West Texas Latino Artist Exhibit & Día De Los Muertos Celebración event, Sunday, Nov 4th from 12 to 5 p.m., at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall.

The event will showcase the work of Latino artist, offer a cultural experience through local performers - traditional and modern; hold a unique Día de Los Muertos cake decorating contest; showcase lowrider and classic cars; showcase altars honoring those that have passed; connect participants to vendors; as well as provide children's activities that offer cultural understanding. More so, the event is designed to draw community together.

Various artists with different art mediums will display their art including: graffiti art by Joey "Wiseone" Martinez, a local artist that was commissioned to paint the Graffiti Building at LHUCA. Acrylic painting on wood, paintings and drawing. Artists will showcase their unique art and mediums. In addition, area students will showcase their artwork in the children's area.

Local bakers will participate in the annual cake-off that will be judged on cakes including three iconic symbols related to Día de Los Muertos: Sugar skulls, Marigold Flower, Monarch Butterfly, as well as other options including Papel Picado, Pan de Muerto, and the zarape. Judging will be held at 1:30 p.m., and then the cakes will be served following

The Children's Area will include projects led by the De Colores Girl Scout Troop, along with student organizations. Projects that can be made for free by the children will include papel picado, flores de papel (paper flower making), sugar skull decorating, mask decorating, and Ojo de Dios crosses.

A variety of altars/ofrendas will be prepared by adults and families, as well as college student organizations, and others from the community.

The popular lotería Mexican bingo game will also be a featured section.

Live entertainment by various performers cultural, traditional such as ballet folklorico groups, mariachis, and bands and individual performers playing various types of music genres will also be a part of the celebration. The entertainment schedule includes:

12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. Doors Open - Welcome/Recognition of Sponsors

12:30 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. Intro/Luis Jesus Gil

1:00 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. Intro/Ballet Folklorico Grupo de Oro

1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. Intro/Mariachi Gema

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. Recognition of Sponsors, Cakes, etc.

2:15 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. Intro/Ballet Folklorico Nuestra Herencia

2:45 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. Intro/Mariachi Gema

3:15 p.m. - 3:40 p.m. Intro/Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Del Sol

3:45 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. Intro/Mariachi Estrella

4:15 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. Intro/Ballet Folklorico Aztlan

4:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Music/Closing Remarks

The event is sponsored by Latino Lubbock Magazine, Matador Motors, Davis Smith Law Firm, Happy State Bank; as well as in-kind sponsors Quick Quack Car Wash, Lonestar Decorators, Magic 106.5, and Midwest Reproduction Company

Vendors will have face painting, as well as company information and products.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Or, if participants come in Día De Los Muertos costume or with face painted, cost is $3 for adults, and $1 for children.

