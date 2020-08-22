West Texas man to feature differently abled athletes in documentary

LUBBOCK, Texas — When Bart Harje was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years ago, he thought it would change his life forever. However, after working on a project with a Florida nonprofit for athletes with disabilities, he decided not to let his condition hold him back.

Herje said he was inspired to make a documentary showcasing the drive and unique capabilities of the differently-abled.

“People are getting up and doing things that they’ve never done before despite their disability, or you know, what they’re able to do,” said Herje. “So, it’s called ‘Abled Man,’ but it’s, it’s really just about you getting up and doing something beyond what you think you can do.”

Herje explained living with multiple sclerosis poses numerous challenges.

“The whole left side of my body is numb…it’s kind of like when your foot falls asleep and it just never wakes up, so your ability, your range of motion—everything is affected,” said Herje.

Herje has worked as a cinematographer in Abilene with Salty Roan Productions for several years. Shortly after receiving his diagnosis, he received a request to work on a documentary for a nonprofit in Florida for differently-abled athletes who compete in extraordinary athletic events like Ironman’s, marathons and bike races.

“I have cerebral palsy, and I do all different kinds of Ironman’s and stuff with my dad,” said Michael Siyah, an athlete with Special Compass.

Michael and his dad Jim have been competing in athletic events since Michael was five. Over the past 25 years, they’ve competed in around 300 different races together ranging from triathlons to bike races to obstacle courses.

As the two of them gathered more attention, they started their nonprofit Special Compass. The organization connects differently-abled athletes with ‘power buddies’—or volunteers that push athletes or tow them on rafts or bicycles during triathlons.

“Parents were asking me to push their kids at events, and I just couldn’t do it because I said if I did it, then Michael would be a spectator,” said Executive Director Jim Siyah. “Then I recruited friends and friends would do the running for these other parents that were not you know, into running or anything, push their kids and finally, the thing just kind of grew on its own.”

When Herje was filming Michael and Jim racing together, he could not help but think about his condition.

“When I was at the transition point, I got to sit there and watch several athletes come in some had prosthesis, and there are several that are visually impaired,” said Herje. “Just really kind of, it hit me. And I was sitting there thinking to myself, ‘you can’t run a mile rother, what are you thinking about doing?'”

This sparked the idea for the documentary. Herje decided he would start filming differently-abled athletes from across the country as he trained to do an Ironman as well.

“The documentary is not so much about myself doing the race,” said Herje. “Yes, we’re going to be training with different athletes around the country to get me ready for the Ironman. But it really is to see the people that are out there that are hard-charging that are just, man, tough and that are just breaking the barriers of their abilities.”

They were supposed to kick-start the documentary with the Lubbock Ironman, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Despite this obstacle, they have continued training and have even staged Ironman’s on their own to practice.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Abled Man, visit their Facebook page to learn more.