LUBBOCK, Texas — West Texas Roller Derby announced in a press release on Monday morning it would be hosting a recruiting event for new members on Sunday, January 14.

According to the release, the event will be called “New Year’s Resolution: Try Roller Derby” and will be held at SK806 Roller Rink at 12209 Geneva Avenue.

The event is open to women ages 18 and up. There will be a $5 fee that will include skates.

“Participants are encouraged to stick around after the event for a quick Q&A and to register for the New Skater Training Program starting on January 21,” according to the release.

West Texas Roller Derby was founded in 2007 by the West Texas Roller Dollz. The organization comprises women from all the regions and parts of New Mexico.