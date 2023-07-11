LUBBOCK, Texas– The Xcel Energy Foundation announced in a press release on Monday it granted $50,000 in disaster relief funds to the residents of Matador, Perryton, Hereford and Amarillo following the tornadoes and flash floods that caused destruction.

On June 21, a tornado struck Matador and took the lives of 4 individuals while also destroying parts of the Motley County community. The week prior, a tornado devastated Perryton and took three lives and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. In early June, Amarillo and Hereford residents were affected by flash floods. This led to the Amarillo Area foundation reactivating the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

“The Amarillo Area Foundation maintains the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to allow for rapid response to life-altering events that negatively impact the lives of residents of the Texas Panhandle,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The press release said the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon will also direct funds to those who were impacted through the 2-1-1 program. The goal was to aid families affected by disaster and provide financial and health stability.

Xcel provides electric services in Amarillo, Hereford and Perryton as they continue to work with affected customers to connect them with financial resources and ensure their homes and businesses can be safely reconnected to power service once repairs have been made.