LUBBOCK, Texas — The Civic Lubbock, Inc Board announced on Tuesday the re-dedication of the 1993 West Texas Walk of Fame plaque for the Maines Brothers Band on April 15. The dedication will include and honor the band’s former sound engineer Joe Piland, who passed away in December 2021.

The ceremony will occur during the Maines Brothers Band concert at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater.

Piland was born in Lubbock and “his contribution to the success of the Maines Brothers Band cannot be understated,” said a press release.

Piland’s talents were shared with multiple Lubbock companies and venues like Coldwater County, The Cactus Theater, Caldwell Studios and many other clubs, arenas and venues across the country and the world, according to the release.

Band members reminisced on Piland’s time in the band.

“Joe was such a vital part of the Maines Brothers Band… Even when the day wasn’t going as planned, you could always count on Joe to lighten the mood…,” said Kenny Maines.

Randy Brownlow said, “Joe inspired comfort and confidence in the band to be the best that they could be.”

“…He was the most sincere and nicest human being I have ever known. His reliability and kindness could not be measured.. he is missed,” said Steve Maines.

Piland’s talent is dearly missed and his contribution to the Maines Brothers Band and West Texas music continues to inspire, the press release concluded.