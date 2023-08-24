LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wings Miniature Aircraft Society will host an event called West Texas War Birds 2023 on Friday and Saturday at the Abernathy Municipal Airport. For the pilots of remote controlled (RC) model aircraft, the event includes dry camping and nighttime flying. Spectators are welcome.

An event poster said, “This an RC event featuring war birds from every era.”

The best time to drop by is Friday around noon, but the club expects there to also be some flying Saturday morning.

The society is a radio-controlled airplane and helicopter club in Lubbock (Abernathy). The airport is located at 3828 County Road U northeast of Abernathy.

Click here to see the event poster.