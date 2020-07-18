West Texas’ Women’s Protective Services seeking donations due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Women’s Protective Services is asking for donations, as the pandemic has caused an increase in local domestic violence cases.

The group’s costs have increased while its income has decreased since COVID-19 hit America, according to WPS. It has been forced to cancel six fundraising events in 2020, including the one that is annually its most profitable.

The organization provides services for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, including shelter, food, clothing, employment services and legal assistance.

According to WPS, a donation of $25 can feed a family of four for a week.

Donations can be made on-line by clicking https://www.wpslubbock.org/donate/ or by mail at P.O. Box 54089 Lubbock, Texas 79453.