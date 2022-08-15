The following is a press release from Western Bank:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Western Bank is proud to announce groundbreaking ceremonies for its new banking center to be located at 118th and Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas.

Ceremonies will take place at the new location on Thursday, August 18th at 9am. Complimentary breakfast burritos and refreshments being served.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Odom said: “We are blessed and honored to continue our growth in the Lubbock market with this, our third Lubbock location. We are a strong community bank committed to providing quality financial services that leave a positive and lasting impact on our customers and our employees.”

In addition to the three Lubbock locations, Western Bank has banking centers in Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring, Brownwood, Gruver, Loraine and Plainview.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Magan Catney, Vice President Business Development at (806) 798 – 9700 or via email at mcatney@westernbank.com

