Western Texas College announces 12 week Fall Opportunity Session starting Sept. 8

SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Western Texas College:

Western Texas College announced [Friday] that they will offer a twelve-week Fall Opportunity Session of online classes starting on September 8, 2020. Students at Western Texas College (WTC) and other colleges and universities can enroll in college courses for credit. The twelve-week semester will end before Thanksgiving.

“We’re offering another opportunity for students to earn the college credits they need,” said Stephanie Ducheneaux, Dean of Instructional Affairs.

Students will be able to take a single course or up to twelve hours of college courses. Students from colleges and universities all over the United States have embraced taking one or more classes at WTC to complete degrees.

“I was able to knock out the course I needed at WTC while attending my own school,” noted one student.

A student who currently attends a college or university other than WTC will need to check with their advisor to ensure the course or courses they choose will be accepted at their school.

To register for the Fall Opportunity Session, students who are new to WTC will need to fill out an Application for Admission and submit their transcripts from their current school by September 1. Students who are already admitted to WTC will need to fill out a course registration form located in the MyWTC portal. The deadline to register for classes is September 3, 2020.

“This is a great way for students to complete a class they need for their degree,” added Ducheneaux.

For instructions, costs, and online course availability, navigate to wtc.edu/fallopp.

For questions, contact Korie Allen, WTC Online Advisor at 325-574-7623, or email kallen@wtc.edu.

