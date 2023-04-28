KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Morning & Noon Anchor Sasha Wilson
Posted: Apr 28, 2023 / 12:50 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 / 12:50 PM CDT
Gail Barnes with the South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center, visited KLBK for Wildlife Friday on the News at Noon and brought a baby badger, which is rare for the region.
Click the video above for the full interview.
Whether you want to make a statement with bold and bright hues or add a subtle hint of color to your look, there is colored eyeliner out there for everyone.
Buying a Pilates machine can help you with rehabilitation or physical therapy, plus boost your flexibility, balance and core strength.
When it’s time for your child to begin eating solid foods, you’ll want an excellent high chair to make it easier for everyone involved.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now