What a ‘Blessing,’ Olympic medalist graduates from Texas Tech

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare reacts after competing in the Women’s 200m heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on September 30, 2019. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Silver medalist Blessing Okagbare will graduate from Texas Tech with a master’s degree. And then she will go to Tokyo to represent Nigeria in the Summer Olympics – her third appearance at the Olympics.

“When I had the opportunity to go back to graduate school after earning my bachelor’s degree in business administration, I checked the program and saw that Texas Tech has a really good program for interdisciplinary studies,” Okagbare said. “So, I chose Texas Tech.”

Okagbare’s degree focuses on public administration, sports marketing and strategic communication and innovation, according to Texas Tech.

“I love track and field, I love a little bit of politics, and I love anything that gets me connected to people,” Okagbare said for an article on today.ttu.edu. “So, when I come out of sports as a professional athlete, I don’t want anything that will take me too far away from what I love and I have a passion for.”

Okagbare also said, “I want something that keeps me close to the athletes, the sports and everything that will make it better. I’m looking forward to making sure I stay connected to the athletes.”

Her silver came in the long jump in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But add in the World Championships and other internationally recognized competitions, and Okagbare has medaled many times.