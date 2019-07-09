What-a-couple celebrates anniversary

A Texas couple that visits their neighborhood Whataburger religiously got a special anniversary surprise from their favorite fast food restaurant Monday.

One table, decorated to the nines in this Whataburger on Quaker Ave is reserved for one special couple to celebrate their 62nd anniversary.

BJ and Danny Morman received the most special celebration dedicated to this Whataburger’s most loyal pair of customers.

How many times do you guys come to whataburger? Usually twice a day.”

That’s twice a day every day.

Billy Joe Morman says, “Well it taste good its always good.”

But its not all about the food.

Danny Morman says, “This is the ultimate treatment you get as a customer but I like to call it friendship.”

And the employees say they feel the exact same way about this couple.

“It makes me so happy that i get to come here and see their happy little face.”

“We built those relationships to get to know them, and they come and talk to us and they don’t just talk to us, they talk to everybody. So it’s nice.”

But how does this couple stay so strong? Well besides their trips to Whataburger its about each other.

Billy Joe Morman says, “You agreed to do something and you keep your word and marriage is just like that.”

As for Danny its much simpler.

Danny Morman says, “Well, he’s always been there for me.”

In case you’re wondering, the couple orders chicken strips and a Whataburger with extra veggies.. every time.