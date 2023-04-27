HALE COUNTY, Texas — Hale Center ISD was put on lockdown Monday after the Superintendent said a “letter containing a threat” was found at its middle school.

A student was taken into custody, according to Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn.

Pyburn told EverythingLubbock.com that a letter which contained a threat of violence was turned into a staff member. The letter was immediately reported to law enforcement officials.

Pyburn confirmed that officials were at Carr Middle School conducting an investigation, in a statement on Hale Center ISD’s Facebook page at 2:21 p.m.

The school was moved to “shelter in place” by 2:30 p.m., Pyburn said.

At 6:02 p.m., the school posted an update that the investigation was over and the matter was being handled.

In response to accusations that the student who wrote the letter was the child of a faculty or staff member, Pyburn said that the letter’s author was not kin to staff that he was aware of.

Pyburn also said that police found in the investigation that the letter was written to get another student in trouble and there was no intention of physical harm.

“I appreciate the staff, parents, students and law enforcement response to the situation,” Pyburn said. “If we ever have an active threat situation, we can build on this situation and get even better.”