What city officials are saying about the spike in COVID cases in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — As students head back to the classroom, hospitals report being overwhelmed with new patients. Dr. Ron Cook, Public Health Authority for the city, said the uptick in COVID cases have created a dire situation for our hospitals.

“Our hospitals remain full. Our ICUs remain full, and please know that 90 percent of our hospitalized patients here in Lubbock remain unvaccinated,” Dr. Cook said.

According to officials, the Delta variant appearing more serious than what we’ve seen in the past by effecting a much younger demographic.

“The average age of a patient hospitalized is 54. The average age of the patient on a ventilator or breathing machine is 48,” Dr. Cook said.

Dr. Cook said 357 million vaccines have been given across the country and over 4 billion vaccines administered globally. Yet, many have chosen to remain unvaccinated.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said there is no time to wait and that our best defense against COVID-19 is getting the shot.

“Please don’t rely on your antibodies from having COVID a year ago. Your chances of serious illness are much reduced if you have been vaccinated,” Pope said.