What could possibly make Patrick Mahomes tweet “My goodness” with a mind-blown emoji?

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech legendary quarterback just defeated Tom Brady. (Good!) Okay, it wasn’t for the most recent Super Bowl Championship, but instead it was the value of his National Treasures player card.

Mahomes’ autographed card sold for $4.3 million, which is the most ever paid for a football card. According to ESPN, it’s also the fourth-largest all time for any sports trading card. The previous record in football was (wait for it) held by Tom Brady – a rookie card that sold for $3.1 million.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

Mahomes expressed himself on twitter with the words “My goodness” followed by the exploding head, mind blown emoji.

The internet says (so it must be correct) that the top-valued card is a tie between the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle and the LeBron James rookie autographed card — both worth $5.2 million.