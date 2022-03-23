LUBBOCK, Texas – County officials said the $55 million project to expand Woodrow Road is scheduled to begin construction in the near future. Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said the gears on in motion upgrade the road from U.S. 87.

“We are 100% Complete with all the designs, development and engineering,” Parrish said. “We’re in the process right now of just acquiring the right of way. Once we get that right of way, completely acquired, then we’ll start construction. Hopefully, that will be early this summer.”

Lubbock Cooper ISD’s Superintendent, Keith Bryant, said expanding the road would only alleviate traffic during rush hour and make it safer for drivers.

“Our campuses in the Woodrow area serve about 3500 students,” Bryant said. “So, during the mornings, the afternoons, and near the end of the day … There is so much traffic on that road that it’s become very, very concerning to us over the years.”

Woodrow Road is currently only lane one in each direction. The first two phases of the project are scheduled to add another three lanes, including a turn lane, to the long stretch of road between U.S. 87 and Slide Road.

Many residents said that they were in favor of the project because of the increased amount of traffic on the road.

“The district is very supportive of the expansion of Woodrow Road,” Bryant said. “We’ve seen, over the years, so many accidents–so many near misses. And there’s so much traffic on each and every day.”

According to county leaders, the project is just one of 7 road projects the county is prioritizing over the next couple of years. However, Woodrow Road is a little more complicated because it’s the only one funded by the county, state and federal dollars.

“A lot of people have asked,” Why is it taking so long?” Parrish said. “The reason is if you take the state and federal money, you also take their strings. So, we have to build this road according to their specifications.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2022. However, Parrish said he’s optimistic the project will break ground in the next few months.