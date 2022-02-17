LUBBOCK, Texas – Flu season started in October, and with the Omicron peak, many were left wondering what exactly happened?

“The flu season last year was pretty much nonexistent. I mean, we saw very little flu this year. We’re seeing some flu cases, but it’s not like one of the years where we’re really concerned about flu. There is some circulating, most of it is flu A,” said Katherine Wells, City of Lubbock Director of Health Department.

Credit for the lack of flu cases can surprisingly be given to COVID and the pandemic.

“The reason is that a lot of the safety precautions are public health preventions that actually help reduce the transmission of the flu, just like it helps to reduce the transmission of COVID,” said Wells.

While it might make us want to let our guard down, the flu still has chances of peaking in March and April.

“It’s still time. If you haven’t received a flu vaccine, you can still get the vaccine for this year. If you’re sick, a lot of the testing right now actually can differentiate with one swab. They can test for multiple things.” said Wells.

Not only have flu cases gone down, but the Lubbock Health Department has now been seeing 40 to 50 covid cases a day, a huge difference from approximately 500 cases a day during the surge.

“If our case counts gets down to like five or 10 a day, I would really say we’re not seeing the community spread anymore. Then even those individuals can kind of return the some of those pre- pandemic activities,” said Wells, “Yesterday I think they tested 18. So that need for testing has also decreased, there’s not as many people sick that want to go out and get tested.”

The public health department still urges individuals to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep seeing declines.

“Vaccines are important. That’s the one thing that we can do that helps prevent both COVID and flu or reduce the severity of both of those illnesses. Stay home if you’re sick regardless of if it’s COVID or flu, you don’t want to be spreading that around to others in our community,” said Wells.

The City of Lubbock website has information on testing locations and hours.