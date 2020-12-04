What happened to Lubbock’s CARES Act dollars? City manager explains

LUBBOCK, Texas – According to Lubbock City Manager W. Jarrett Atkinson, the city of Lubbock received $14.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding passed by the U.S. Congress in March.

Congress instructed state and local governments to allocate 20% of their CARES Act funding to microgrants and direct assistance programs like rental/mortgage assistance, childcare assistance, and utilities assistance. In Lubbock, the allocation of $2.8 million was directly paid to the city through the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The Lubbock city council believed the $2.8 million “wasn’t enough” to help residents and permitted Atkinson to transfer about $400,000 from the city’s reserve accounts to the direct assistance allocation.

“In total, about $3.2 million,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson said the remaining $10.9 million was allocated towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), public safety expenses, and public health education. Unlike the direct assistance allocation, these dollars will have to be reimbursed by the state.

“We’ve received collectively about $7.8 million of that back,” said Atkinson. “There’s a little over $6.3 million that is outstanding and we hope to get it back by Christmas.”

According to Atkinson, the entire $14.1 million was spent before the required deadline of December 31.