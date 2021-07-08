What has paramedics calling for more water safety?

LUBBOCK, Texas — The four drownings in northwest Texas being right here in Lubbock have local medical professionals concerned.

University Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services Training Chief, Chad Curry, said the number of cases is cause for alarm.

“We have had a large increase in drownings in Lubbock county this summer,” Curry said.

There are some precautions pool owners can take by investing in pool covers, alarms and never leave children unattended by or around the pool.

With summer in full swing, families are cooling off by the pool or out on the lake Curry said that more prevention needs to be done.

EMS is partnering up with UMC to host a water safety event on July 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SouthWest Aqua Sports.

UMC pediatrician Kameron Rogers said it’s an opportunity to focus on prevention and bringing more awareness to the public.

“Prevention really is important because there are so many things that get in the way of detection,” Rogers said.

Dr. Rodgers said many people may not realize that drownings only need moments to occur and often happen in silence.

“That’s why this event is really important,” Dr. Rogers said. “We focus on all the things we can do before a drowning happens rather than focusing on things, we do to rescue someone once that event is already over.”