LUBBOCK, Texas – In Lubbock County, those ages 5-years-old and up are 50 percent fully vaccinated, Those 65-years-old and up are over 80 percent fully vaccinated, while the state of Texas is 63 percent fully vaccinated.

According to health experts, it is a very far place than where things were a year ago. Director of the Health Department Katherine Wells said COVID was nothing that the city has ever seen before.

“I mean, the medical community, we had never had a virus in this family of the SARS viruses that created so much disease that there was the need to immediately look at implementing a vaccine,” Katherine Wells said.

At the beginning of 2021, the city was busy with the second phase of the vaccine rollout. The plan now prioritizes seniors over the age of 65 and those at a higher risk of exposure, or those immunocompromised.

The city set up it’s pop-up clinic at the civic center where they administered vaccines by appointment only.

“We had limited slots back then of like, maybe we could only vaccinate 2 or 3 hundred people a day, and people clamoring to get those vaccines,” Katherine Wells said.

Covenant Health’s Regional Director of Pharmacy Wesley Wells said he remembers the vaccine being in extremely high demand this time last year.

“I think it was hot and heavy at the very beginning,” Wesley Wells said.“Not enough people to give out vaccines, we may have had enough vaccines … We just couldn’t get it out the door fast enough.”

Wesley Wells said that during the early stages of vaccine rollouts the public there were many people who would travel miles from home to the hub city to get the shot.

“I think we saw people travel across state lines to get doses knowing that they were available. So, I think you saw a lot of that was kind of interesting, just the demand, particularly for that kind of medication. I can’t think of another medication that’s had that kind of demand,” Wesley Wells said.

The City of Lubbock reported a drop in COVID cases over the last few weeks. Katherine Wells said that if it wasn’t for the vaccine, there is no telling how many more lives would have been lost to the deadly virus.

“I know loved ones. I’ve lost loved ones, you know from the virus but I think now we’re in a place where we have both vaccines available. We have some of these therapeutics available. Our medical staff knows how better to treat COVID,” Katherine Wells said. “So we’re saving a lot more lives than we’re losing or than we would have lost proportionally with this last surge.”