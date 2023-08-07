LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) announced Monday in a press release it was receiving more guidance on the deadly distemper outbreak in the shelter.

The shelter first became aware of the illness on July 26. On July 31, LAS announced that it was “temporarily suspending all intakes and adoptions while waiting for laboratory diagnostics related to an animal illness.”

LAS said three dogs were found dead in their kennels. The shelter has since had to euthanize 13 animals who were showing signs of illness.

After investigating the virus with specialists at West Texas A&M Canyon it was confirmed distemper was the cause of the illness outbreak.

Live Oak Animal Hospital Veterinarian, Dr. Eric Cunningham said this contagious virus starts as an upper respiratory infection and can spread through coughing and sneezing.

“It’s a virus that causes the infection but then there are secondary bacterial infections that can be treated with antibiotics,” Cunningham said. “It’s really up to the dog’s immune system and just some supportive care to see if they can pull through.”

LAS said it will remain closed to the public until further notice, increasing safety protocols to control the spread.

“In a shelter situation you are taking in dogs off the street you don’t know what they have been infected with and you do the best you can to try and limit it,” Cunningham said. “The shelter does a great job at vaccinating on intake and doing all the things they can to cut down on it.”

Cunningham said vaccines are the best way to prevent distemper.

He said the virus is rare but when it happens, it is normally in outbreaks.

“If [an animal is] infected, thick green discharge from the eyes and nose, coughing, sneezing, upper respiratory like symptoms, full on seizures and facial tics will occur. Once it goes neurologic it’s not good,” Cunningham said.

LAS asked all local veterinary clinics to enhance infection control precautions when treating dogs adopted from the shelter after July 14, 2023, out of caution.